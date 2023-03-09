Govinda mourns the loss of Satish Kaushik, says, ‘its very sad to know my Pappu Pager is no more’

Satish Kaushik-Govinda

Satish Kaushik was well known for some of his most famous comic roles in Bollywood movies. From Calendar in Mr.India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, he never failed to give the audience a hearty laugh with his characters. Deewana Mastan also starred Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and Juhi Chawla. The actor had worked in various hit films with Govinda like Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Aunty no.1, and many more. Remembering the actor on his demise, Govinda expressed his condolence.

In a conversation with ETimes, Govinda expressed his grief on the demise of the actor while naming and said, “It feels very, very sad. May God bless his soul and may he rest in peace. Bahut dukh hua to know that my Sajan Chale Sasural’s Mutthu and Pappu Pager of Deewana Mastana, Sharafat Ali from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is no more.”

Satish Kaushik made his debut with the film Masoon directed by Shekhar Kapoor and gained his fame through Mr. India and Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi and Deewana Mastana. He then stepped into the shoes of the director and made his directorial debut with the movie Roop ki Rani Choron Ka Raja starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff, and his friend Anupam Kher. The film failed miserably at the box office but it didn’t stop him. Then the movie Hum Aapke Dil Main Rehte hai and Tere Naam marked his success as a director in the film industry. The Bollywood industry lost a talented actor and director due to heart-attack

Meanwhile, Talking about Govinda, the actor is widely loved by the Indian audience for his expressions and energetic performance in the movies. He has given massive hits to the Bollywood Industry like Raja Babu, Bade Miyan chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Partner, and many more.

Read Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 crossover required six months of planning, scene being called 'paisa vasool'