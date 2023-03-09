Search icon
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death

Merely a day before his death, veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik was at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Holi party

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 09, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

The news of veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik's sudden death has shocked the film industry and fans. Barely a day before his demise, the actor was spotted having a merry time and clicking pictures at the Holi bash organised by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

1. Satish Kaushik's last tweet

Satish Kaushik's last tweet
1/5

Satish Kaushik took to his Twitter on Tuesday to share a bunch of pictures from his appearance at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Holi bash where he posed with the host as well as actress Mahima Chaudhary.

2. Satish Kaushik at Holi party

Satish Kaushik at Holi party
2/5

The veteran actor also clicked a selfie with actor couple Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal and wrote, "met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 
@RichaChadha".

 

3. Satish Kaushik death

Satish Kaushik death
3/5

Satish Kaushik reportedly passed away on March 8 at the age of 66. The news of his death was announced by his friend and colleague Anupam Kher in a tweet on the morning of March 9.

4. Satish Kaushik's last film

Satish Kaushik's last film
4/5

Satish Kaushik's final screen appearance would most probably be in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. The actress also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actor.

5. Satish Kaushik as Calendar

Satish Kaushik as Calendar
5/5

Although he worked in over a hundred films and directed several as well, Satish Kaushik was best known as a comedian with Calendar from Mr India being his most memorable role.

