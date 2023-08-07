Headlines

Gadar 2 advance booking crosses Rs 4 crore four days before release, Sunny Deol-starrer set for mega Rs 30-crore opening

Gadar 2, the Sunny Deol-starrer, is looking at a mega opening day based on its strong advance booking figures.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

As the release date of the much-anticipated action film Gadar 2 gets closer, advance bookings have begun in full swing. And even though there are four full days left for the film’s release, the pre-sales numbers are through the roof. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer is already on course for one of the best openings in Bollywood this year.

Gadar 2 advance booking numbers

As per data gathered by trade tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2 had sold tickets worth Rs 3.96 crore by Monday morning. Trade insiders say that the number has already crossed Rs 4 crore and, in all likeliness will cross Rs 6 crore by Tuesday. Given that advance booking is open till Thursday night and the real mad rush for tickets will begin only around Wednesday, these are promising signs indeed. If the current trends continue, Gadar 2 could be looking to surpass the advance booking collections of all Bollywood films post-pandemic save Pathaan (which collected Rs 32 crore in advance bookings alone). Brahmastra’s Rs 17.71 crore figure may be in danger though.

Gadar 2 box office prediction

The buzz for Gadar 2 is quite high. Even though the film is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, the signs are favouring Sunny Deol’s film. The Anil Sharma directorial is expected to do strong business on its opening day and have some advantage of the Independene Day holiday as well, which may boost its business after the first Monday. As per trade insiders, Gadar 2 is looking set to rake in Rs 25 crore net on its first day. If the advance booking trend picks up, it can even go higher than Rs 30 crore. This year, only one Hindi film has done better numbers – Pathaan with its all-time record Rs 57-crore opening day.

Gadar 2 cast and crew

Gadar 2, which is billed as Gadar 2 – The Katha Continues, is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar, also starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, and directed by Anil Sharma. The sequel begins 20 years after the events of the original, chronicling Tara Singh (Sunny) crossing the border and going to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma). The film, produced by Zee Studios, will be releasing in theatres on August 11.

