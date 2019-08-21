Headlines

Flashback: When Emraan Hashmi said he wanted to steal Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Abhishek Bachchan

Emraan Hashmi was at his candid best at Karan Johar's chat show when he appeared with Mahesh Bhatt. The actor was so keen on winning the coveted Koffee hamper in the rapid fire round, that he seemed bent on stealing the wives of other Bollywood stars (except that of Shah Rukh Khan)...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 12:04 AM IST

Emraan Hashmi is known to be a fine conversationalist. The actor, who became to be known as the 'serial kisser' in Bollywood, was seen at his candid best when he appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 4 along with Mahesh Bhatt in 2014. It was his debut appearance on Koffee With Karan and Emraan Hashmi seemed pretty keen on winning the coveted Koffee hamper and winning the dreaded rapid fire round. 

While answering a series of questions in the rapid fire round, Emraan Hashmi said that he wanted to steal Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Abhishek Bachchan. Well, Emraan didn't exactly say that. Emraan was asked to name one thing not necessarily materialistic, that he'd want to steal from a few other stars. When Karan asked what he'd like to steal from Abhishek Bachchan, quipped, "His wife" - who is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

Not just Abhishek's wife Aishwarya, it seemed that Emraan was ready to steal almost every star-wife/girlfriend in order to win the hamper. When asked what he'd like to steal from Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan said, "His girlfriends". About Saif Ali Khan, Emraan said he'd like to steal 'his wife' - Kareena Kapoor Khan. Finally, the Murder actor's quick-witted and edgey answeres eventually did win him the hamper. 

Interestingly, in the same episode, when Emraan Hashmi was asked to say what comes to his mind on hearing the word "plastic", he had taken Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name. 

