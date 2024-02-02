Fighter villain Rishabh Sawhney reacts to underperformance of Hrithik Roshan's film: 'I am shocked with...'

In the exclusive conversation, Rishabh Sawhney reacted to the decline of Fighter's box office collections and also explained the reason behind the downward trend.

The underperformance of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial actioner Fighter, has sent shockwaves among the film industry and moviegoers. Despite positive responses from the critics and the audience, Fighter crashed at the box office after a good extended weekend.

Now, the villain of Fighter, Rishabh Sawhney, has reacted to the decline in box office collections. While speaking to DNA India, Rishabh admits that he is also surprised by the turnaround of the collections. "Honestly speaking, I'm equally shocked, because I've been getting messages from people and they are going gaga about the film. People have watched the film twice, thrice, and even I've watched the movie five times. I'm equally shocked with what is happening. But then again, here's something to retrospect. The movie was released on January 25, there was a long weekend, and people went out with their family and friends. So I'm sure that people will go to theatres this weekend. Fingers crossed. Hopefully, the weekend will bring back the numbers."

Rishabh asserts a movie like Fighter should be enjoyed on the big screen, preferably in 3D or 4DX format. Rishabh calls a Fighter a cinematic brilliance and says that people shouldn't wait for its OTT release, and experience it on the big screen. Sharing a similar scenario with 12th Fail, Rishabh adds, "When I watched 12th Fail, I told my people to give it a watch in theatres. After the film was released digitally, people put up stories like 'We missed watching in theatres'. Let's give the due where it belongs to. Fighter has been made with a vision, and it is a big-screen experience. I hope people will go and watch in cinemas this weekend."

Siddharth Anand-directed Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles. As Sacnilk reported, Fighter has grossed Rs 248.80 crores worldwide.