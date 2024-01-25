Twitter
Fighter public review: Fans hail Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's performances, call film 'Hollywood level experience'

Netizens call Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer mega blockbuster.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's much awaited film Fighter has finally hit the theatres today (January 25). The aerial actioner  is receiving a thunderous response from the audience. The fans can't stop praising Hrithik and Deepika's action-packed performance and are impressed with the VFX in the film. 

The fans took their social media to share their views on the film- and heaped praise on the film calling it "Indian film of international level." Here's a look at some of the tweets before watching Deepika and Hrithik's Fighter in theatres. 

One of trhe tweets read, "#FighterReview - Paisa Wasool. I have never seen before this type Action Adventure and Thrilling Movie in the History of Indian Cinema. BGM, VFX, Cinematography, Storyline and Directions is Mind-blowing. FIGHTER = PATHAAN."
 

Anothher user commented, "Hollywood level experience hai!! The Best Action Movie Hai." 

Another user tweeted, "#Fighter is a sure shot #Blockbuster ! An Indian film of international standard for the world! #Fighter is a sure shot winner." 

Anotehr fan wrote, "I repeat India’s biggest action hero @iHrithik… what a screen presence man… no one can match him." 

Another tweet read, "Here is #FighterReview. Absolutely exhilarating! #FighterMovie delivers a knockout combination of intense action, gripping storyline, and stellar performances.  A must-watch movie."

Another fan hailed Deepika, Hrithik and Anil Kapoor's performance and wrote, "#Fighter Movie Review best movie of Hrithik Roshan An extremely beautiful, amazingly directed and exquisitely displayed masterpiece straight out of @justSidAnand Heart. #HrithikRoshan is a GOAT #DeepikaPadukone is extremely Good & #AnilKapoor is Fantastic!"

Another user wrote, "#Fighter is a MASTERPIECE and a MEGA BLOCKBUSTER Film filled with a lot of Action, Drama, emotions and full-on patriotism. From Hrithik performance to the direction Everything was so good about the movie. This will take the Box office by storm. Rating - 5/5."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others in key roles. The film's official synopsis reads, "Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles." 

