Fighter: Makers drop BTS footage of aerial actioner, unveil new look of Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday - Watch

As Hrithik Roshan turned 50 on Wednesday, the makers of Fighter dropped BTS footage with dance rehearsals and workout sessions of the actor during the making of aerial actioner.

Team Fighter, in celebration of Hrithik Roshan's birthday, has gifted fans and movie enthusiasts an intriguing sneak peek into the actor's breathtaking journey as ‘Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania’, for the biggest Aerial action, Fighter.

The BTS video drop is a rollercoaster ride through Roshan's transformation into an air warrior. Witnessing the actor slip effortlessly into character is awe-inspiring, yet the footage also unravels the untold behind-the-scenes story of the sweat and determination. Roshan's dedication shines through as he undertakes an intense workout regimen, resulting in an impressive transformation.

Team Fighter took to social media and shared a video wishing Hrithik Roshan - "He lights up the screen, everytime! The sky is not the limit for his style, charisma and dashing presence. Happy Birthday Patty, #HrithikRoshan. #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan."

Here's the video

From his drool-worthy style to the captivating dance moves to the poised, calm, and gravitas-laden aura of the Squadron Leader, the video is a masterclass in Roshan's acting prowess. It's not just convincing; it's mesmerizing—making it crystal clear that nobody could have inhabited Patty's character with such finesse and conviction.

On January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day Fighter promises to grace the silver screen with an unparalleled blend of cinematic brilliance, patriotism, and adrenaline-pumping action.