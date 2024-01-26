Twitter
Fighter box office collection day 2: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer sees huge 70% jump; beats Adipurush, Brahmastra

Fighter, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial action thriller, has registered a strong second day at the box office.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 11:35 PM IST

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has bounced back from a lukewarm opening day to register one of the strongest second days in Bollywood history. Taking advantage of the Republic Day holiday, Fighter registered a 70% jump at the domestic box office, taking it past the Rs 60-crore mark in India and close to Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Fighter had earned Rs 22.50 crore domestic net on its opening day, Thursday. On Friday – January 26 – the  film showed strong growth and earned Rs 39 crore net in India, a huge jump of over 70%. This takes Fighter’s domestic earning to Rs 62 crore, meaning it should cross the Rs 100-crore mark on Saturday itself, setting itself for a potential Rs 150-crore opening weekend.

Fighter’s domestic day 2 earning is the eighth best for any Hindi film in history, behind blockbusters like Pathaan (Rs 68 crore), Animal (Rs 58 crore), Jawan (Rs 46 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 43 crore), as well as dubbed south hits KGF 2 (Rs 47 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 40 crore). It is, however, ahead of Brahmastra, which had earned Rs 38 crore on its second day. Fighter has also beat the Hindi collection of Adipurush’s second day (Rs 37 crore).

Internationally, Fighter has not done as well as Anand’s previous hit Pathaan, but that film had the Shah Rukh Khan factor. On its opening day, Fighter had earned $1 million overseas, bringing its worldwide gross to Rs 35 crore. Its two-day global haul is expected to be in the Rs 85-90 crore range depending upon the final overseas figures, which will arrive by Saturday morning.

Fighter is an aerial action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, with debutant Rishabh Sawhney playing the antagonist, along witha support cast of Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, and Ashutosh Rana.

