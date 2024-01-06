Headlines

Pune gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by own gang members on his wedding anniversary

Here's how much money Indian Railways lost as 20,000 tickets got cancelled due to...

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

BJP plans nationwide live telecast of Shri Ram Mandir consecration

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

Fardeen Khan took to Instagram and penned a note to Zeenat Khan after she claimed Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Zeenat Aman, a veteran actor, took to Instagram to recount an incident where the late director Feroz Khan reduced her pay during the shooting of Qurbani. Fardeen Khan, Feroz's son, has responded to Zeenat Aman's post.

Fardeen Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "@thezeenataman aunty, if it's any consolation, family wasn't spared either. We just received the standard family discount of 25% (smiling emoji). Khan Saab would have loved your post. He would have laughed out loud (folding hands emojis)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Recently, Zeenat shared a picture of herself and wrote, "I read somewhere that Oxford’s word for the year 2023 is 'rizz'- short for ‘charisma’. Well, if I’ve ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan. Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear!"

She further added, "Many months later, he called again. This time he started his pitch by saying - 'it’s the lead role so don’t reject it'. And that’s how I joined the cast of Qurbani. I often discuss set etiquette in my captions, so I’d be amiss to neglect Feroz’s influence on me in this regard. I was quite a diligent worker, but on one occasion my youth got the better of me. Though we had an early call time the next day, I agreed to go out to a party. It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly I landed up one hour late to set."

"Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. 'Begum, you’re late and you’re going to pay for the delay.' No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay! Feroz was suave, charming and polished. He was a talented actor-director, and Qurbani remains one of my favourite projects to date. Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this anecdote and I hope 2024 is off to a roaring start for you!" she conculded.

