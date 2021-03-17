Fan says 'Janhvi Kapoor has all the potential to be the next Alia Bhatt', 'Roohi' actor reacts

'Roohi' actor Janhvi Kapoor opened up on being compared to Alia Bhatt as both actors belong to the film industry and have a large array of films releasing or lined up for the same. While Janhvi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, Alia is the daughter of producer Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Janhvi couldn't help but gush about Alia and said that comparisons with her are flattering.

When a fan said, "(Janhvi) is on another level after Gunjan Saxena. Has all the potential to be the next Alia Bhatt in terms of career," she replied saying, "That's so sweet. Aapke mooh me ghee, shakkar, laddoo, biryani, jo bhi aapko chahiye."

Later when she was asked which actor she would like to be stuck within a haunted house for a day, Janhvi was quick to name Alia. She said, "I'm a huge Alia fan."

Meanwhile, 'Roohi' has registered the highest opening for a Hindi film after theatres were allowed to operate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film has made nearly â‚¹14 crores in five days of release.

On the other hand, Alia celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday. Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar, who launched both her and Janhvi in Bollywood, hosted a grand bash that saw Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan, and others in attendance.

As for Janhvi, on the work front, following her first film, 'Dhadak', Janhvi appeared in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the anthology 'Ghost Stories', and then in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. She now has 'Dostana 2', 'Good Luck Jerry', and 'Takht' in the pipeline.