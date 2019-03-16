Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan approached for Kabir Khan’s web series

Recently, Akshay Kumar announced that he will soon be seen in a show that will be aired on Amazon Prime Video.

The digital renaissance has gripped the nation, and many A-list actors, too, have joined in. Last year, Saif Ali Khan forayed into the web space with Sacred Games, while Shah Rukh Khan is producing a digital series. He is likely to act in another show, too. Now, it looks like Hrithik Roshan may also join the club. Says a source, "Hrithik has been approached for a show that will be directed by Kabir Khan. The project was earlier supposed to be made into a feature film. He has liked the idea and asked the team to develop it further. He will take a call once the script is ready."

Currently, Hrithik and Kabir are busy with their respective films. While the former has Super 30 and Yash Raj Films’ next with Tiger Shroff lined up, the latter will soon begin shooting ’83 with Ranveer Singh. In the past, there have been speculations about the Kaabil actor teaming up with the Tubelight director. “Though nothing materialised then, Hrithik and Kabir have been in touch. The discussions for the web series are on, but nothing has been locked as of now.”