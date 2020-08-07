Exclusive: ED to investigate 3 properties of Rhea Chakraborty, including 1BHK flat in Khar area of Mumbai

Among the three properties of Rhea Chakraborty that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating, one property is in the Khar area in Mumbai, which is a 1BHK flat of 322 square feet, which is worth Rs 76 lakhs.

The flat is worth Rs 84 lakhs for Rhea, including GST, stamp duty, and other charges. This flat in the Khar area was booked by Rhea in early 2018 and was registered in the same year as well. The actress initially paid 10% from her account and further slab wise payment was done by Rhea after she took a home loan from HDFC bank of Rs 55-60 lakh and rade the rest of the payment herself.

Further to this, in the property registration documents, along with Rhea, her mother Sandhya Chakraborty's name is also registered as a joint nominee. Including booking of the flat, Rhea Chakraborty visited the builder's office twice. Her parents also came in to see the flat.

This project was to be ready by August 2022 and now, Rhea will get the possession of the flat in February 2023. ED could also verify the facts presented about this property from Rhea as well as the builder.

On Friday, Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Her images come up a few hours after her request to postpone the recording of her statement until her Supreme Court plea hearing was rejected by the ED. The ED had reportedly also warned they would register Rhea Chakraborty's absence as non-compliance of summons. Rhea appeared before them with her brother Showmik Chakraborty - both of whom were reportedly business partners with Sushant Singh Rajput.