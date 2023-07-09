Esha Gupta turns heads in sexy black dress, photos go viral

Esha Gupta

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who is one of the hottest actresses, never fails to stun her fans with her fashion choices and social media posts. She always looks stunning no matter what, she sure knows how to carry herself with confidence.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and dropped her sexy photos in a black outfit. Dropping the pics, she wrote, “Summer weddings.” In no time, the photos went viral on social media and her friends and fans started reacting to them. One of them wrote, “The most chic.” The second one said, “you look gorgeous.” Another said, “you are stunning Esha Gupta.”

Take a look:

cre_Trending

Recently, Esha burned the internet when she dropped her sizzling hot photo in a green bikini. Take a look:

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in superhit web series Aashram 3 with Bobby Deol. In Aashram 3, Esha Gupta portrayed the role of a high-profile image builder.

Talking about her decision to act in Ashram 3, Esha Gupta had once said, “I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.”

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2 and has been seen in glamorous roles in several other films such as Rustom, Chakravyuh, Baadshaho, Humshakals, and Commando 2 among others. She also appeared in the famous music video Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon sung by Armaan Malik and composed by his brother Amaal Malik.