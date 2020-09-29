'End colourism': Suhana Khan shares screenshots by trolls commenting on her skin tone

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan addressed the trolls who have been commenting on her post about her skin tone. The star kid posted a beautiful photo of herself and then a series of comments she has been receiving from Instagram users calling her 'kaali'. Before that, Suhana posted a note which read as "For all the people who don't speak Hindi, I just thought I'd give a bit of context. The word for the colour black in Hindi is 'Kaala'. The word 'kaali' is used to describe a female who is dark-skinned. And it almost never has positive connotations."

The 20-year-old started by writing, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

Suhana further wrote, "Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure."

She concluded by writing, "I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism."

Suhana is very much active on her Instagram page and often shares her photos flaunting her impeccable makeup skills and incredible fashion sense.