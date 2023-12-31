Dunki fever grips fans in Paris! Shah Rukh Khan's Lutt Putt Gaya showcased in front of Eiffel Tower, Arc De Triomphe

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki fever grips fans in Paris as his song features in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Shah Rukh Khan made a blockbuster comeback with Pathaan in 2023 and then impressed the fans with another blockbuster Jawan. Now, his recent release, Dunki is entertaining the audience as the year comes to an end. The film received positive response from the audience and the Dunki fever has now gripped Paris too.

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has reached the most prominent places of Paris, the Eiffel Tower, and the Arc De Triomphe. Vans showcasing Dunki songs were seen in front of these two prominent landmarks of Paris and fans were seen getting themselves clicked with the poster of Dunki and the vans.

Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki has also become the first Bollywood film to be showcased in the grand Hall of Le Grand Rex, Europe on Christmas evening. A huge crowd of fans was witnessed outside the biggest cinema in Europe.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film has collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide and continues to roar at box office.

Rajkumar Hirani heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan and wrote on his Twitter, “Yes absolutely, SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is a very brave actor, he was very well aware that mass films are working well at the box office in recent few years but still he has chosen to do Dunki. And it's not about the box office collections every time, we wanted to provide a great social message and luckily we are succeeded in this mission also the film is doing very well on the BO (box office), people are really liking and appreciate the film Dunki, I am very happy about it."