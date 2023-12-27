Dunki box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film sees first big drop; earns Rs 10.25 crore

Dunki box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer witnessed its first big drop on Tuesday after the opening weekend and the Christmas festivities. The comedy drama is facing stiff competition at the box office from Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki released in the cinemas on December 21. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, the emotional drama is based around the concept of illegal immiration and is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.

The film had opened to positive to mixed reviews from critics and audiences, and these helped the SRK-starrer to collect Rs 105.63 crore net in its four-day opening weekend in India. The Christmas festivities on Monday also saw the film adding Rs 24.32 crore to its collections. However, on Tuesday, Dunki has witnessed its first big drop in numbers.

As per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Dunki collected Rs 10.25 crore on Tuesday, December 26, and hence, its total six-day earnings are Rs 140.20 crore net. The Rajkumar Hirani film, which is his fifth directorial after Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, has earned Rs 256.40 crore globally in its first five days.

Dunki has become the 10th Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to enter the domestic Rs 100 crore club after Ra.One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Pathaan, and Jawan. This year, he has given his two highest-grossing films with Pathaan and Jawan with the colossal earnings of Rs 543 crore and Rs 643 crore net in India, respectively.

The comedy drama is facing stiff competition at the box office from Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which hit theatres a day later on December 22. The pan-India actioner, which has released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, has earned over Rs 275 crore net in India and over Rs 400 crore gross worldwide within its first five days.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan fans flock to theatres on tractors in Punjab to watch Dunki, netizens say 'SRK jaisa stardom nahi dekha'