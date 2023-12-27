Dunki box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film sees first big drop; earns Rs 10.25 crore

Headlines

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

OnePlus 12R design revealed in official image, to launch in India alongside OnePlus 12 on…

'Possible terror attack': Israel issues travel warning for its citizens in India after blast near embassy in Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

Players to make Test debut for India in 2023

Cricketers who hit most sixes in 2023

8 animals with biggest claws

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Meet actress who became star after a song, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, quit acting after marriage, now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dunki box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film sees first big drop; earns Rs 10.25 crore

Dunki box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer witnessed its first big drop on Tuesday after the opening weekend and the Christmas festivities. The comedy drama is facing stiff competition at the box office from Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 06:11 AM IST

article-main
Dunki cast with director Rajkumar Hirani/Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki released in the cinemas on December 21. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, the emotional drama is based around the concept of illegal immiration and is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.

The film had opened to positive to mixed reviews from critics and audiences, and these helped the SRK-starrer to collect Rs 105.63 crore net in its four-day opening weekend in India. The Christmas festivities on Monday also saw the film adding Rs 24.32 crore to its collections. However, on Tuesday, Dunki has witnessed its first big drop in numbers. 

As per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Dunki collected Rs 10.25 crore on Tuesday, December 26, and hence, its total six-day earnings are Rs 140.20 crore net. The Rajkumar Hirani film, which is his fifth directorial after Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, has earned Rs 256.40 crore globally in its first five days.

Dunki has become the 10th Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to enter the domestic Rs 100 crore club after Ra.One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Pathaan, and Jawan. This year, he has given his two highest-grossing films with Pathaan and Jawan with the colossal earnings of Rs 543 crore and Rs 643 crore net in India, respectively.

The comedy drama is facing stiff competition at the box office from Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which hit theatres a day later on December 22. The pan-India actioner, which has released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, has earned over Rs 275 crore net in India and over Rs 400 crore gross worldwide within its first five days.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan fans flock to theatres on tractors in Punjab to watch Dunki, netizens say 'SRK jaisa stardom nahi dekha'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to grant him immunity in election subversion case

IMD update: Delhi-NCR in grip of cold wave, dense fog, AQI remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad

World's oldest company from 578 AD shares secret of survival

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

Meet actress who worked in only 7 films, made debut with Dev Anand, married a superstar, died after 9 years due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE