Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn remembers late director Nishikant Kamat, pens heartwarming note

As Drishyam 2 got released with much fanfare, Ajay Devgn remembered the late director of Drishyam 1, Nishikant Kamat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Ajay Devgn- Nishikant Kamat

Ajay Devgn's much-awaited Drishyam 2 has released with high anticipation, and on the day of the release, the lead actor remembered the late director of the franchise, Nishikant Kamat. Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the 2015 cult crime-thriller, and it was helmed by acclaimed director Kamat. 

On his Twitter, Ajay shared a throwback photo from Drishyam's promotions, and the actor paid homage to the deceased soul by writing, "Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi… #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2." 

Here's the post

Both films are the official remake of the Mohanlal starrer, Malayalam superhit Drishyam franchise. Devgn's Drishyam part one was released with less anticipation, but due to strong word-of-mouth, the film went on to become a sleeper hit at the box office. After battling cirrhosis, Nishikant passed away at the age of 50 on August 2020. 

READ: Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn opens up on directing Nysa Devgan's debut film, says 'she wishes to...'

Drishyam 2 has opened in cinemas with positive responses, and netizens have started sharing their response about the film on social media. Although the film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film, Ajay assured that the Hindi remake isn't frame-to-frame similar to the original. "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you," Ajay stated during the trailer launch. 

Abhishek Pathak, who made his directorial debut with Sunny Singh's comedy-drama Ujda Chaman in 2019, added, "When we started writing the film, it was not as if we started shooting right away. It took us seven months to write the film. So, there are a lot of changes that make it different from the Malayalam and Telugu versions."

