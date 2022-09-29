Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Drishyam 2 recall teaser: Ajay Devgn aka Vijay Salgaonkar's case to reopen in sequel of crime thriller

Drishyam 2's plot has developed from the previous film and appears to be much more compelling now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Drishyam 2 recall teaser: Ajay Devgn aka Vijay Salgaonkar's case to reopen in sequel of crime thriller
Drishyam 2 teaser

The teaser for the Ajay Devgn-starring film Drisyam 2 has finally been released, and it is fascinating. 

The biggest evidence, according to Tabu in the teaser, is confession. The plot has developed from the previous film and appears to be much more compelling now. 

Check out the teaser here: 

Drishyam (2015) is the remake of the 2013 Malayalam film, and it was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. The second instalment of the film is the official adaptation of the 2021 Malayalam film, and it is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Drishyam 2 will retain its primary cast which includes Ajay, Shriya Sarin, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor. Akshaye Khanna has also joined the cast, and he will also play an important role in the film.   

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film Drishyam made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time. Drishyam 2 will release in cinemas on November 18.   

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 467 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.