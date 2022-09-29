Drishyam 2 recall teaser: Ajay Devgn aka Vijay Salgaonkar's case to reopen in sequel of crime thriller

Drishyam 2 teaser

The teaser for the Ajay Devgn-starring film Drisyam 2 has finally been released, and it is fascinating.

The biggest evidence, according to Tabu in the teaser, is confession. The plot has developed from the previous film and appears to be much more compelling now.

Check out the teaser here:

Drishyam (2015) is the remake of the 2013 Malayalam film, and it was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. The second instalment of the film is the official adaptation of the 2021 Malayalam film, and it is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Drishyam 2 will retain its primary cast which includes Ajay, Shriya Sarin, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor. Akshaye Khanna has also joined the cast, and he will also play an important role in the film.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film Drishyam made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time. Drishyam 2 will release in cinemas on November 18.