Don 3: Crucial update about Shah Rukh Khan-Farhan Akhtar’s film may leave fans disappointed

Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting for Farhan Akhtar to announce the Don sequel. They got excited when a report saying that Farhan has started working on Don 3 circulated. However, according to the new media report, the director turned actor has no plans for Don 3.

Actor Farhan Akhtar had directed Don 2, now he is making his comeback as a director with Jee Le Zara which will feature Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. A few days ago, netizens started speculating that Don 3 will feature both the superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Now according to the Bollywood Life report, while talking about both superstars, the source said, “But sorry, casting them together toh dur ki baat hai, Farhan doesn’t even have an idea for the plot of the next Don film.” He told Bollywood Hungana, “These rumours of another Don film are scaring and amusing him (Farhan Akhtar).”

Earlier this month, a photo of Farhan Akhtar had left internet users wondering if another SRK film is on the way. Ritesh Sidhwani, a filmmaker, took to social media to share a photo from Farhan's study area, in which the actor is seen writing. Along with the photo, it was also revealed that Farhan has begun work on his next script. “100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…” the caption read.

This led to speculation among internet users as to whether Farhan has begun work on Don 3. Fans are wishing for an official announcement on Don 3 to be made soon on Twitter. Don 3 will be the third instalment of the Don franchise, which was the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's blockbuster of the same name (1978). The remake starring Shah Rukh Khan was released in 2006, and the blockbuster success of the remake led to its sequel Don 2 in 2011. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva this year. Followed by 3 major releases in 2023, Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Atlee's Jawaan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.