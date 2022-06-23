Don 3: Crucial update about Shah Rukh Khan-Farhan Akhtar’s film may leave fans disappointed

Headlines

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

Rhea Chakraborty's reply to Gautam Gulati asking about CBI on Roadies goes viral: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

10 superfoods for better eyesight

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greets and welcomes PM Modi at White House

Shubman Gill's Dismissal: Why on-field umpires did not give a soft signal at Gill's dismissal?

New Parliament Inauguration: Shah Rukh Khan shares new building video, PM Modi reacts

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Don 3: Crucial update about Shah Rukh Khan-Farhan Akhtar’s film may leave fans disappointed

Farhan Akhtar had directed Don 2, he is making his comeback with Jee Le Zara which will feature Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting for Farhan Akhtar to announce the Don sequel. They got excited when a report saying that Farhan has started working on Don 3 circulated. However, according to the new media report, the director turned actor has no plans for Don 3.

Actor Farhan Akhtar had directed Don 2, now he is making his comeback as a director with Jee Le Zara which will feature Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.  A few days ago, netizens started speculating that Don 3 will feature both the superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Now according to the Bollywood Life report, while talking about both superstars, the source said, “But sorry, casting them together toh dur ki baat hai, Farhan doesn’t even have an idea for the plot of the next Don film.” He told Bollywood Hungana, “These rumours of another Don film are scaring and amusing him (Farhan Akhtar).”

Earlier this month, a photo of Farhan Akhtar had left internet users wondering if another SRK film is on the way. Ritesh Sidhwani, a filmmaker, took to social media to share a photo from Farhan's study area, in which the actor is seen writing. Along with the photo, it was also revealed that Farhan has begun work on his next script. “100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…” the caption read.

Read-Don 3: Netizens troll Farhan Akhtar for not giving them Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film

This led to speculation among internet users as to whether Farhan has begun work on Don 3. Fans are wishing for an official announcement on Don 3 to be made soon on Twitter. Don 3 will be the third instalment of the Don franchise, which was the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's blockbuster of the same name (1978). The remake starring Shah Rukh Khan was released in 2006, and the blockbuster success of the remake led to its sequel Don 2 in 2011. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva this year. Followed by 3 major releases in 2023, Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Atlee's Jawaan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

Jane Birkin, British-French actress, singer, fashion icon, passes away at 76

Jasprit Bumrah seen bowling full-throttle in nets, speedster could be back for this series

Twitter down for several users, many say unable to load pages

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE