DNA Verified: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce second pregnancy? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Here's the truth behind the viral photo of Anushka Sharma posing with Virat Kohli while flaunting her baby bump.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Recently, there have been rumors that the couple is expecting their second child, however, the couple has not yet confirmed the same. Now, a photo of the couple wherein Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump is going viral on social media.

In the viral picture shared by a Reddit user, Anushka Sharma can be seen cradling her baby bump while posing with Virat Kohli. Virat wraps his right arm around Anushka’s shoulder as she smiles for the camera in the picture. Anushka can be seen wearing a golden saree and looks pregnant. However, the photo is not a recent one and seems to be photoshopped.

In 2018, Anushka Sharma sizzled in a golden saree on Diwali. The actress also shared a picture with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Diwali from our home. May you all find the light in you this Diwali .." Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma had also shared the couple’s pic in the same outfits on his Instagram Stories in 2018.

In 2018, Anushka Sharma was not expecting even her first child. The actress announced her pregnancy on August 27, 2020, and welcomed their baby girl on Vamika Kohli in January 2021. The couple have refrained from showing their daughter's face to the media, however, they have shared photos of spending time with their daughter by hiding her face in the pic. While the couple hasn't yet confirmed their second pregnancy, netizens have spotted the actress hiding her baby bump.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the movie Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the former cricketer Jhulan Devi and is directed by Prosit Roy. The film is produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Film and also stars Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur in lead roles.