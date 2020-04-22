Disha Patani shares how she is keeping herself fit during coronavirus lockdown

It comes as a no brainer that Disha is the fittest actress of the industry and is always seen lifting weights, doing kicks and punches. Disha gives out the best fitness goals and has become an idol for everyone who is looking out for the perfect body and fitness level to achieve.

Answering the question, if she is working out during this lockdown and what is she doing to be fit, the actress said, "Yes, I am working out from home. I do cardio in the morning, as I have a treadmill at home so making the most of it, followed by weight training in the evening. I have some weights at home which are manageable, to perform some form of weight training exercises."

Disha has her routine which is very simple and great cardio to burn fat and calories along with some weight training to build muscles. The perfect diet tops it up all and this is how Disha has the physique that we are all a fan of. Apart from cardio and weight training, Disha also does MMA gymnastics and has done some great slap spin tornado kick, dropkicks, sidekicks, and much more which just adds on to a great muscle definition and flexibility. Disha on the work front will be seen in Radhe alongside Salman Khan and Ek Villain 2, marking her reunion with Mohit Suri after the phenomenal success of Malang.