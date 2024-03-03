Diljit Dosanjh makes Kareena Kapoor blush, show-off her thumkas at Ambani pre-wedding bash: ‘Hogi Rihanna, Beyonce…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan blushes and shows off her thumkas as Diljit Dosanjh sings Proper Patola for her.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding bash's day 2 saw Diljit Dosanjh getting the guests' spirits high with his energetic performance. Not only this, the singer also made Kareena Kapoor Khan blush hard as he heaped praise on her.

On Saturday, Diljit Dosanjh performed at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash and set the stage on fire with his energy. He was seen interacting with his Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and even sang a song for her making her show off her thumkas. Diljit introduced Kareena on the stage by saying, "Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena (There might be Rihanna and Beyonce but for us it's Kareena)," which left the actress blushing on stage as the crowd cheered for her.

Diljit Dosanjh then sang Proper Patola for the actress and Kareena then showed off her sexy thumkas while Saif Ali Khan clapped for the actress from the side. Kareena was seen looking gorgeous in a golden shimmery saree and completed her look by making a high bun.

Netizens reacted to Diljit and Kareena's fun banter at Ambani's pre-wedding event. One of the comments read, "Lmaoo u can tell DD is a huge fan. So cute." Another user wrote, "I love Bebo & Diljit’s friendship. They’re always posting each other’s accomplishments on ig too. Lovedddd them as a jodi in Udta Punjab." Another comment read, "Diljit feeling flirty towards Kareena in front of Saif." Another user wrote, "Those moves of Kareena And Diljit bass ab aur mat Dil jeet bhai …saddi ta aa hi Rihanna aa hi Beyonce."

Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the screen in Udta Punjab, Good Newwz and now the duo will be seen together in their upcoming movie Crew. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kapil Sharma in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 29