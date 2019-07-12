Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan had to dub a scene again in 'The Lion King' because of Aryan Khan

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan shared the second teaser of The Lion King in Hindi, which features Aryan Khan voice as that of Simba, the unanimous cry on social media has been about how similar both Shah Rukh and Aryan sound! While Shah Rukh Khan has recorded Mufasa's lines in Hindi, Aryan Khan has dubbed in Hindi for Simba's lines.

Not many are aware of the fact that Shah Rukh had to record for a scene twice, reason being, his voice sounded too much like that of his son Aryan. The actor was quoted as saying by IANS, "We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I'd have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case."

The actor added that even though he didn't think that his voice is similar to that of Aryan, he said that it was heartwarming to know about this likeness from the experts. "It was a sweet thing for a father to know, it was extremely special and heart-warming," added Shah Rukh Khan.

Helmed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King is a reboot of Disney's classic animated film of the same name. Over the years, the film's popularity, especially among the kids has only increased manifold. The film will hit the silver screens on July 19, 2020.