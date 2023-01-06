Did Akshay Kumar 'walk out' of Aanand L Rai's war drama Gorkha? Filmmaker breaks silence

Akshay Kumar in the official poster of Gorkha

Rumours had been swirling that Akshay Kumar-starrer war drama Gorkha had been shelved. Some reports even claimed that Akshay had walked out of the film after creative differences with filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who was producing the film. Now, Rai has spoken up to clear the air around the development.

Gorkha was supposed to based on the life and exploits of Major General Ian Cardozo. A first look poster of Akshay as the retired war veteran was also launched last year and the film was expected to go on floors this year. However, last week, a Hindustan Times report claimed that Akshay had walked out of the film. “Some veterans from the unit that Major General Cardozo was attached with during the war reached out, putting major question marks on his version of the events. Akshay has utmost respect for the armed forces and does not want to associate with a story that may have a shadow of doubt,” the report quoted a source saying. Akshay’s spokesperson also confirmed that he had exited the project.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aanand L Rai said, “Yes, it is true. We are not making this film for now. There are technical issues. There are factual clarifications that need to be made.” However, the filmmaker added that it would be wrong to say that Akshay ‘walked out’ of the project. Rai and Kumar have previously collaborated on Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan.

Major General Cordozo is said to have amputated his own leg with a khukri after injuring himself in a landmine incident during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. However, his version of events has been reportedly challenged by members of his unit. It is unclear whether the film has been shelved for good now or just put on the back burner.