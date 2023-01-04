Search icon
Akshay Kumar meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai, says Bollywood awaiting opening of UP film city

Akshay Kumar also urged CM Yogi Adityanath to watch his latest film 'Ram Setu' during the meeting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai. The actor discussed the upcoming film city project in the northern state. The meeting at a city hotel where Yogi Adityanath arrived earlier in the day lasted for 35 minutes, said a statement from the UP CM's office.

The actor urged Adityanath to watch his latest film 'Ram Setu' and said the Hindi film industry was keenly awaiting the (opening of) film city which the Uttar Pradesh government is developing as it will provide a new alternative, the statement said.

The chief minister noted that films play an important role in creating social awareness and promoting social and national causes, it said. His government will soon unveil a new film policy, Adityanath said.

