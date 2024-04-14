Twitter
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 faces censor's heat; CBFC asks for disclaimer, suggests these cuts in Dibakar Banerjee-directorial

As Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is gearing up for release, the makers faced challenges from CBFC. Here are the changes the board demanded.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 05:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A poster of LSD 2 (Image source: Twitter)
The recently released trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 offered the audience a glimpse of a story that delves into the era of the internet. As the trailer showed, the film will have many shocking and explicitly bold scenes, igniting chatter among the audience. In a recent exciting update, the film has now sparked discussion at the Central Board Of Film Certification.

According to sources, "The jury members have asked for the removal of some dialogues considered abusive by the CBFC. Additionally, they have requested the addition of a disclaimer regarding Section 377 for the audience, in the context of Kullu's story in the film. Respecting the decisions and changes demanded by the CBFC, the makers have now applied for the 33A Certificate, and the necessary changes have been made."

Dibakar Banerjee on Nimrit Ahluwalia's exit from LSD 2

In an interview with India Today, Dibakar Banerjee talked about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and revealed that going to Bigg Boss was a PR Plan. The filmmaker said, "There are many, many people who dropped out. Honestly, going to Bigg Boss and picking an actor was just a PR plan, with Ekta making the big announcement. We also had plans to choose more." 

He further added, "But not just actors, there are even singers, who did not want to utter 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' and other controversial words. If they did that, how would we get actors to be part of the film to do things that are basic for LSD 2? It is slightly gritty, bold, dark, and controversial. That's the reality of our hypocritical society, where such films and filmmakers are not accepted. Everyone tries to avoid us." 

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stars Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead along with Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Tusshar, and Anu Malik in extended cameos, the Dibakar Banerjee directorial is the spiritual succesor of the 2010 anthology found footage drama film. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies, divisions of Balaji Telefilms, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be released in cinemas on April 19.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
