Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CAA row: SC asks Centre to respond within 3 weeks, next hearing on April 9

This film was first to earn Rs 500 crore at box office, not Dangal, PK, Secret Superstar, Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Flipkart, IIT Delhi to research on personas to boost personalised suggestions

Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

Rs 451 crore necklace, Rs 450 crore home, Rs 277 crore horse farm: Expensive gifts billionaires bought for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film was first to earn Rs 500 crore at box office, not Dangal, PK, Secret Superstar, Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Flipkart, IIT Delhi to research on personas to boost personalised suggestions

Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

Advice for losing weight while working at home

Advantages of including salad in your diet

Yoga asanas to get rid of lower belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actress who rejected superhit films with SRK, Salman, Anil Kapoor, was divorced twice, career got ruined due to..

Meet superstar who once reached late for film shoot, was slapped by his co-star in public, he vowed...

India's biggest flop film, 60 VFX experts worked on it, not Ra.One, made for Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film was first to earn Rs 500 crore at box office, not Dangal, PK, Secret Superstar, Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan was the first Indian film to cross Rs 500 crore at box office.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 03:27 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Dangal,Baahubali
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It was the year 2013 when Bollywood gave us many hits and memorable movies. Not only because of hits, the year also marked 100 years of Hindi cinema. Films like Dhoom 3, Chennai Express, Krrish 3, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani were all released in that year.

But do you know it was also the year that gave us the first film to cross Rs 500 crore at the box office? Well yes! Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan, was the top-grossing film of the year. It was not just famous for its big cast but also its huge budget. It reportedly cost between Rs 100 to 175 crore to make, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever.

What's more important is that Dhoom 3 was the first Indian movie to be released in IMAX format, with Dolby Atmos surround sound. It burned the box office by earning a whopping 400 crore globally in just ten days of its release. The film later crossed the 500 crore mark, making history as the first Indian film to reach this milestone.

Dhoom 3 is a 2013 Indian action thriller directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra. It stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Uday Chopra, and Jackie Shroff. This film is the third installment in the Dhoom series, following Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006).

Dhoom 3 hit theaters on December 20, 2013, and received mixed reviews from critics.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani on the rise again with this company, share prices soaring to new heights…

Meet Tractor Queen of India, who runs Rs 10,000 crore company, her husband is…

Meet IAS officer who is MTech, left high-paying job in Bengaluru, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR was...

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm partners with French carmakers, to supply 4000…

Street vendor shows incredible dough-tossing skills in viral video, internet is impressed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement