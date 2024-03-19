This film was first to earn Rs 500 crore at box office, not Dangal, PK, Secret Superstar, Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan was the first Indian film to cross Rs 500 crore at box office.

It was the year 2013 when Bollywood gave us many hits and memorable movies. Not only because of hits, the year also marked 100 years of Hindi cinema. Films like Dhoom 3, Chennai Express, Krrish 3, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani were all released in that year.

But do you know it was also the year that gave us the first film to cross Rs 500 crore at the box office? Well yes! Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan, was the top-grossing film of the year. It was not just famous for its big cast but also its huge budget. It reportedly cost between Rs 100 to 175 crore to make, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever.

What's more important is that Dhoom 3 was the first Indian movie to be released in IMAX format, with Dolby Atmos surround sound. It burned the box office by earning a whopping 400 crore globally in just ten days of its release. The film later crossed the 500 crore mark, making history as the first Indian film to reach this milestone.

Dhoom 3 is a 2013 Indian action thriller directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra. It stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Uday Chopra, and Jackie Shroff. This film is the third installment in the Dhoom series, following Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006).

Dhoom 3 hit theaters on December 20, 2013, and received mixed reviews from critics.

