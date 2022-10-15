Dharmendra reacts to fan calling Amitabh Bachchan 'weakest link' in Chupke Chupke

File photo

Amitabh Bachchan was referred to as the "weakest link" in the 1975 movie Chupke Chupke by a fan. Dharmendra has responded. Amitabh played a literature professor who poses as the botanist in the Hrishikesh Mukherjee movie with Dharmendra, who played a botanist.

As a matter of fact, the fan criticized a piece in which the author listed Chupke Chupke as his favourite Amitabh Bachchan film, calling the actor a "riot" and ‘natural and nuanced in the film.'

Commenting on it, the Dharmendra fan wrote on Twitter, “This fake adulation is laughable! #ChupkeChupke was a #Dharmendra film, he chewed it! #AmitabhBachchan was the weakest link of the film! And in #Sholay in no way Amitabh was better than Dharmendra, they were at best equal! Stop running down @aapkadharam for someone else's PR!”

Dharmendra replied, “So Sweet. Love you Ajay.”

Days earlier, Dharmendra responded cryptically to lyricist Javed Akhtar's claim that Amitabh Bachchan was the last actor considered for the role after Dharmendra rejected Zanjeer.

Javed had told India Today in an interview, “Amitabh Bachchan was actually the last choice for Zanjeer. The script was written for Dharmendra ji but for some reason he later refused to work on it."

Reacting to it on Twitter, he wrote, “Javed, kaise ho… dikhave ki iss duniya mein haqeeqaten dabi rah jaati hain. Jeetey raho… Dilon ko gudgudana khoob aata hai… kaash sar chad ke bolne ka jaadu bhi sekh liya hota (how are you doing Javed. Reality often remains unheard in this world full of show offs. I know how to make people laugh… wish I could learn the art of speaking my mind).”