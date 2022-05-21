Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani for ending dry spell at Hindi box office

Credit: Kangana Ranaut-Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released on Friday in theatres, earned Rs 14.11 crore on its first day of release at the box office. Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut has also congratulated the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team for its success at the box office.

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and congratulated Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. She wrote, “Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at the Hindi box office…. Congratulations to the entire team of film @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, two highly-anticipated Bollywood films Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kangana Ranaut and Kartik Aaryan respectively hit theatres on Friday. With the films clashing at the box office, it was presumed that there would be some rivalry among the two lead stars of the respective movies. However, it seems like both Kangana and Kartik do not mind their films clashing.

While speaking to india.com in an exclusive chat, Kartik Aaryan stated, "I am really happy. I saw what she said at the press conference and it feels good to know that when praise comes from an actor like her who is so so good in her craft, jihone aaj take performance pe performance di hai and jab who raise tareef karti hai toh main who dekhkar bahut khush hua. Raha sawal dono filmon ka, I think unka bhi trailer bahut accha hai, kamal ka hai and dono filmon ki audience alag hai. I wish her all the best. Woh bhi bahut achi picture niklegi and yeh bhi."

At the trailer launch of the film, while speaking about Dhaakad, Kangana had said, "It has been a long-standing dream of mine to take up challenging parts and be part of movies that change the norm. Dhaakad is one such film. I enjoyed playing Agent Agni who stops at nothing. Dhaakad is a genre-defining film and we've worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us and the film is a celebration of grit and power."