20 years of Devdas: Exclusive posters featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit unveiled

Bollywood director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Devdas clocks 20 grand years! Adapted from novelist Sarat Chandra Rai's renowned book of the same name, Bhansali's Devdas had a star-studded cast which comprised superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The film has been etched in the memory of its audiences still now and is considered Bhansali's best piece of art. On the occasion of the film's 20th anniversary, the makers unveiled exclusive posters of SRK as Devdas, Madhuri as Chandramukhi and Aishwarya as Paro, to mark the special occasion.

"Devdas is mystical. Devdas is melancholic yet poetic. Devdas is a character and a film so special that it sparks love, longing & romance within us even today... Devdas, 20 years later still stands for all this and a lot more! Here’s celebrating #20YearsOfDevdas #SanjayLeelaBhansali @iamsrk @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @madhuridixitnene @shreyaghoshal," Bhansali Productions captioned the post.

Check out the exclusive posters below:

Now, as the industry, makers and cast of the film celebrate Devdas turning 20, let's look into why Bhansali's film was the greatest of all.

1. The visual grandeur: Amongst the many things, Bhansali is celebrated for magnificent sets which are a visual delight for viewers. The grand set of Devdas with its lavish Havelis and bungalows, the spectacular chandeliers, the gorgeous outfits, and the splendid locations, the film is one of the grandest movies ever.

2. The tragic plot: Unlike movies which have a happy ending, the main crux of Devdas was its tragic ending. The sheer longing of a lover to see her beloved for one last time as he dies on the streets just to catch a glimpse of his 'Paro' lives rent-free in the hearts of people. The tragedy of Devdas was something completely unforgettable.

3. The mind-blowing acting: It all goes without saying that when the three biggest stars of Bollywood are in one film, it has to be a blockbuster. With Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya as Paro, and Madhuri as Chandramukhi, the trio gave a flawless performance which tugged at the heartstrings of audiences. Apart from the lead actors, Kirron Kher, Jackie Shroff, Smita Jaykar, and Jaya Bhattacharya all did a commendable job in the movie.

4. The iconic songs and dance numbers: Another fact that resonated with the audiences was the amazing list of songs and dance numbers which were full-on fleek. From Dola Re Dola, Maar Dala, and Silsila Yeh Pyaar Ka, the soulful and traditional lyrics and vocals were quite impactful while Aishwarya and Madhuri`s graceful dance moves set the screens on fire.