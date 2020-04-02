Deepika Padukone thinks she 'took it too far' on labelling 'husband' Ranveer Singh while he was napping

Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo is known for her impeccable organisational skills and has inspired many to do so. Amongst them is Deepika Padukone, who herself is obsessed with cleaning and organising. The actor has taken cues from Marie and bought herself a label maker. She has been labelling every possible stuff at her house from grains, vegetables, kitchen essentials and more. Now, Deepika has taken her labelling obsession to the next level.

Yes, she has labelled her very own person, that is, Ranveer Singh. Deepika took to her Instagram page and shared a candid click of Ranveer in which he is sleeping. The dimpled beauty pasted a label on his forehead which read as 'husband'. It seems like Ranveer is unaware of Deepika's naughty behaviour.

She captioned the photo stating, "Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it... @ranveersingh. #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar Productivity in the time of COVID-19!"

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Rajeev Masand, when Deepika was asked about how difficult is it to stay with Ranveer during the lockdown, she said, "I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live within this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he's awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy."

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen together in Kabir Khan's 83.