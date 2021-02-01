Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone gears up for February 2021 by flashing her million dollar smile

Deepika Padukone dropped her beautiful photo on social media pages to welcome February.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2021, 10:38 AM IST

The moment Deepika Padukone posts a social media update, fans flood it with numerous likes and comments. Now that February 2021 has just started, the actor welcomed the month most beautifully. Deepika took to her social media pages and shared a candid click of herself flashing her million-dollar smile. The dimpled beauty's post was indeed a surprise for many and it was the most charming one too.

In the photo, Deepika is seen wearing white ethnic wear with silver sequined threadwork all over it. She is seen looking down while showing her dimples with a hearty laugh. DP completed her look with hair tied in a messy bun and a pair of stud earrings. She opted for a fresh dewy makeup and red-muted lips.

Deepika captioned her photo stating, "February".

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 where she plays the role of Romi Dev opposite Ranveer Singh. The actor is currently shooting for Shakun Batra directorial co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Moreover, DP also kickstarted shoot of Siddharth Anand's Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Deepika will be teaming up with Prabhas for Nag Ashwin's upcoming directorial. Whereas she will also be leading and producing the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. The actor is also headlining the mythological film Draupadi. 

Also, Deepika will be teaming up with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth's forthcoming film Fighter which is set to be a 2022 release.

