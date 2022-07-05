Darlings: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma starrer's teaser

Darlings poster, Shah Rukh Khan/File photos

The teaser for Alia Bhatt's next film Darlings, also featuring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, was released on Tuesday, July 5, and the intriguing clip has been showered with praises from the Bollywood fraternity. The latest to join the Darlings bandwagon is Alia's Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the teaser on his social media handles, the Pathaan actor wrote, "Funny, dark, quirky, mendak, bichoo and to top it all @shefalishahofficial and @aliaabhatt. Can’t wait to watch the mix in #DarlingsOnNetflix. Releasing 5th August."

Well, the real reason behind SRK promoting the film is that the Pathaan actor has co-produced the quirky dark comedy under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, along with the Raazi actress herself for whom this is her first project under her production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Darlings is a dark comedy-drama that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. Shefali Shah plays Alia's mother and Vijay Varma plays her husband in the Jasmeet K Reen directorial.



READ | Darlings teaser out: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah starrer will leave you intrigued

The classic team of Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar have composed and written the soundtrack of Darlings and hence, huge there are huge expectations from the film's album. Slated to release on Netflix on August 5, the film also features Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew who made his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's Choked, which was also released on Netflix in 2020.

Just like earlier this year with Gangubai Kathiawadi releasing in February and RRR coming out in March, this means that the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress will again have back-to-back on-screen appearances with Darlings in August and the much-awaited Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan on September 9.