Darlings: Alia Bhatt-Vijay Varma film sold to Netflix for this WHOPPING amount

Alia Bhatt’s Darlings has been receiving positive responses from the netizens, the movie is available on Netflix. The film has been co-produced by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah alongside Alia Bhatt.

As per the E-Times report, Alia Bhatt’s film has been sold to Netflix for Rs 80 crores by the producers. However, Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka was sold for Rs 135 crore. The film has not been released in theatres.

Alia Bhatt's starrer Darlings has impressed critics, and the actress' peers are showering praises for her maiden production venture. The film was released on August 5 with much fanfare, and Goodluck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor shared her views about the movie. Kapoor saw the film, and she was 'awestruck' over it.

Meanwhile, the actor Vijay Varma, who plays a negative role, recently discussed how people used to make fun of him by claiming that he is not Shah Rukh Khan and how things have changed once he joined SRK's production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

During an interaction with Indian Express, the Gully Boy actor recounted, “The underdog who came here ten years ago, is feeling seen right now. I took several leaps, risks and chances at the cost of almost breaking up my entire family. I ran away from home. So, they all feel a lot of respite now, they feared how I’d pull it off, it is not easy to go to Mumbai and become somebody. I was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’, but now Shah Rukh Khan has employed me for his film."

He said also, “Now that I have a small body of work, I can’t afford to repeat what I’ve done before. So, that becomes one of the criteria while choosing the script. The other is to understand what I am doing in the film and the third, and the most important, is what is the film doing, what it is saying and how well it is saying it.”