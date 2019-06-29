'Come over for fish curry': Shah Rukh Khan exchanges warm greetings with Sachin Tendulkar post 'driving' lessons

What happens when two legends come together? Epicness, that's what! Shah Rukh Khan, the legend of Bollywood industry, just had an interesting chat with the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar over their Twitter handles. In fact the two are going to meet in person.

While we still wait to catch a glimpse of them in person, their social media banter is sure to get you excited! Shah Rukh Khan, as we all know, recently celebrated 27 years of being in the industry with a video on a top. He did not wear a helmet while riding the bike, but assured his fans that he would, and that they always must ride a bike only with a helmet on.

"So, I am going to give it a shot, but this time it is different. This time, I’ll make sure, I do it with a helmet," he said in the video. Noticing the same, Sachin Tendulkar went on Twitter to comment, "@iamsrk Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend."

Shah Rukh Khan too was quick to respond writing, "My friend Helmet pehenkar, On Drive..Off drive & Straight drive, karna aap se zyaada behtar kaun sikha sakta hai! Will tell my grand children, I got my ‘driving’ lessons from the great Sachin himself. See u soon over some fish curry. Thank u."

Shah Rukh Khan is widely associated to cricket. He owns an IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders with Juhi Chawla's husband Jay Mehta. The actor thus shares a good rapport with most cricketers, including the God of Cricket himself.