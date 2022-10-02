Search icon
Cirkus star Ranveer Singh reacts after TikToker Daniel Mac asks 'what do you do for a living'

Daniel Mac shared a video on Instagram in which Ranveer Singh can be seen driving his Lamborghini Urus.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

Credit: Danie Mac/Instagram

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, recently, arrived in his Lamborghini Urus at the Meta Creator Day event in Mumbai. At the event, he met popular TikToker Daniel Mac. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

Daniel shared a clip on Instagram in which Ranveer can be seen driving his Lamborghini Urus. Seeing him, Danie said, “This guy is mobbin.” Later, he approached Ranveer and asked him, “Your car is sick. What do you do for a living?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daniel Mac (@itsdanielmac)

Ranveer replied, “I am an actor. And you are Daniel Mac.” Daniel gets surprised and said, “Oh you know it.” Ranveer replied, “What are you doing in Mumbai?” Daniel answered, “I am here for Meta Creator Day.” Sharing the video, Daniel wrote, “the greatest entrance of all time @ranveersingh #metacreatorday.” Ranveer commented, “Ayyyyyy (heart eyes emoji).” Daniel wrote, “@ranveersingh in the house.”

Ranveer Singh is known as Bollywood's most energetic artist.  With his zeal and vigour, the actor can electrify an entire room. The actor is well renowned for stealing the show at every gathering. And during the most recent Meta event, we caught a peek of the same thing. Ranveer also got to dance with internet sensation Kili Paul while at the event. Kili and Ranveer can be seen in a video that has surfaced online. The two may be seen dancing together in the video. 

Check out the viral video here:

For those who are not familiar, Kili Paul is a famous Tanzanian content creator who gained renown for his flawless lip-sync performance in the Shershaah song Raatan Lambiya. Paul has 4.2 million Instagram followers. He recently let his followers know that he would be travelling to India for the Meta event. 

