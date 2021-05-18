'Great to see India back in the game,' Celina Jaitly recalls her Miss Universe days, congratulates Adline Castelino

On Monday, India's Adline Castelino finished 3rd runner-up at the 69th Miss Universe pageant. Apart from that, she also won the Miss Diva Universe 2020 title.

A proud moment for the country, wishes started pouring in for the beauty pageant runner-up on social media from all quarters.

On the occasion, actor Celina Jaitly, who won Miss India in 2001 and was 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001, and Rochelle Rao Sequeira, who was crowned Miss India International in 2012, took to social media to recall and former beauty pageant days and congratulate Adline.

Sharing a photo of herself clad in a bikini while striking a pose for the shutterbugs in the backdrop of the pristine location of Puerto Rico adjacent to a picture of Adline from the 2020 Miss Universe contest, Celina wrote, "When I became Ms Universe 2001 - Runners Up, I did not realise it would take 20 years for India to reach this position again. Hearty congratulations to @adline_castelinofficial on nailing the runners up for India, congratulations @missdivaorg @missindiaorg Its great to see India back in the game.@missuniverse #india #missindia #celinajaitly #celina #celinajaitley #adlinecastelino #missuniverse (sic).

On the other hand, Rochelle posted a photo of herself clad in a pink bikini with a sashay with 'India' written on it, referring to the country she was representing at the pageant. Alongside the photo she wrote, "I know I'm a proud Indian woman! And today making our country proud is another fellow Indian woman @adline_castelinofficial who brings home the trophy! For all you beautiful women out there, celebrate womanhood and if you are Indian be proud about it. Times maybe tough but remember we are winners! #missindia #winner #indianwomen #country #india #2021 (sic).

Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe at the 69th edition of the beauty pageant which was held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, Florida, on Monday.

Brazil's Julia Gama was the first runner-up, while Peru's Janick Maceta the second runner-up. Whereas India's Adline Castelino and Dominican Republic's Kimberly Perez finished third and fourth runner-up respectively.