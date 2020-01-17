Casting director involved in sex racket arrested in Mumbai, Police rescue two junior artists

There have been several instances of casting couch being involved in Bollywood and many celebrities have confirmed it too. At many times, we have seen celebs whether a male or a female getting casting couch experience and how they have escaped it. Now as per reports in India Today, a casting director named Navin Kumar Premlal Arya is arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly running a sex racket.

The portal reported that the social service branch (SSB) of the city police arrested the man and also rescued junior artists aged between 18 and 25 as they were also involved in the prostitution racket. It is also being said that the police revealed the casting director allegedly charged Rs 60,000 per woman. Navin reportedly ran the racket with the help of his two friends named Ajay Sharma and Vijay.

Sandesh Rewale who is the inspector of SSB told India Today, "A decoy customer contacted Navin Kumar and he agreed to send two girls who work in the film industry as a model and artiste. The accused demanded Rs 60000 from the decoy customer for each woman and asked to book a hotel in advance."

He went on to say, "As soon as Navin Kumar arrived with the girls and his identity was confirmed, we arrested him and the women were rescued after recording their statement."

Rewale got a tip-off and planned to nab the accused while in a cafe at a suburban area of Mumbai. As per reports, one of the girls who hailed from Delhi was involved in a sex racket which held last year.