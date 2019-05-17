Cannes 2019: 'Boss Lady' Deepika Padukone exudes power in pinstripe plunging neckline suit

Deepika Padukone made her breathtaking first day red carpet appearance at Cannes just a day back. Dressed in a custom Dundas couture gown in the combination of black and cream paired with a huge bow, she stole the show at the red carpet on her first day, and is now ready to slay on her second day.

Deepika Padukone began her second day at Cannes 2019 looking like a boss lady who exudes power wherever she goes. She wore a pinstripe plunging neckline suit, designed by Loewe. The actress paired it up with neon orange shoes by Stuart Weitzman.

Apart from that, Deepika also donned vintage black-tinted shades which highlighted her face like none other. If that wasn't enough, her statement drop earrings added to her look. The Bollywood actress completed her look with open hair, nude lips and minimal make-up with perfectly highlighted face.

Here, take a look at her photo:

Deepika Padukone was decked up for her interviews, followed by her red carpet appearance, yet again. Meanwhile Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Hina Khan too are expected to make an appearance at the red carpet today as well.