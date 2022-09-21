Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt attend Kareena Kapoor's birthday party, video goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's very own Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year younger, and she has hosted a special birthday dinner for her close friends and family members. Among the early arrivals, the Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt made a dashing entrance, and they even posed for paps. Ranbir and Alia twinned in black and they were looking charmingly loveable together.

Here's Ranbir and Alia making an impressive entry at the party

As soon as the video got surfaced, it went viral instantly. Ranbir and Alia are winning the internet, and the comments prove it. A user wrote, "Ye wow lovely best beautiful couple. Very beautiful Alia dear." Another user wrote, "This Photo is going to break the internet."

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are currently enjoying the super success of their latest release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Ranbir Kapoor has broken the silence on the budget and economics of his latest fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The actor even reacted to the reports of the film being made on a lavish budget of over Rs 400 crores.

Recently, Ranbir has opened up on the budget and added that Brahmastra is 'unique' as they have jotted down the budget for the trilogy. While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir added, "These days, we are reading a lot where people are discussing the budget of the film. People are saying this much is the budget and this much is the recovery. But Brahmastra is unique being where the budget is not just for one film but for the whole trilogy."

Kapoor added that they will be using the assets throughout the trilogy. They have got their presets that will be helpful in Part Two and Part Three. "The assets we have created for the film, like the fire VFX or effects for other superpowers, they will be used in three films." Ranbir quashed the discussed economics, and added, "So, it’s not like the figures floating around, whether it’s hundred rupees or two hundred rupees, are correct. It’s all wrong. Brahmastra was released in cinemas on September 9.