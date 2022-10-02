Brahmastra: Ranveer Singh reviews Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film, says 'it's not the same...'

Brahmastra-Ranveer Singh/File photos

Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was released on September 9 and has been smashing records at the box office. The fantasy adventure film is being loved by the moviegoers for its breathtaking visuals, epic storytelling, lovely music, and gripping narrative.

After Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan heaped praises on the film when it was released, now Ranveer Singh has also shared his opinion on watching Brahmastra on the big screen. Earlier this week at a media and entertainment industry event in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 27, the 83 actor called Ranbir and Alia starrer as a 'fantastic big-screen offering'.

Speaking at the FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 event, Ranveer said, "I thoroughly enjoyed the Brahmastra experience, the Astraverse. It is a fantastic big-screen offering and something unlike anything we've seen in Hindi cinema. I truly appreciate the efforts of my friends and putting that out there. There is now a very clear distinction between what is meant for the big screen. With the films releasing in theatres, it's imperative to have big-screen appeal, visual spectacle, scale, something you can't really experience at home or then a community watch. It's not the same when you're sitting alone and watching at home on the couch. It's a completely new landscape with the rise of new verticals."

Though his wife Deepika Padukone was seen in a blink-and-miss appearance as Shiva's mother Amrita in the film, Ranveer is rumoured to play Shiva's father Dev in the trilogy. The title for the second part in the trilogy was revealed as Brahmastra Part Two: Dev in the first film's climax without revealing the face of the actor who will be seen in the titular role.



Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan playing a pivotal cameo. The film is still running in theaters in IMAX 3D, 3D, and 2D versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.