Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor starrer creates record, sells over 1 lakh tickets for first weekend at leading multiplex chain

Brahmastra/File photo

The fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, is set to take the biggest box office opening of the year when it hit the theatres on September 9 with massive advance booking figures. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has created a record as it has sold over 1 lakh tickets at the leading multiplex chain PVR cinemas for the opening weekend.

The official Twitter handles for PVR shared the news on the night of September 5, Monday as it tweeted, "Were you Lucky enough to grab your tickets to #Brahmastra? With over 1,00,000 tickets sold so far, the Astraverse is truly set to be an epic fantasy that breaks the barriers of film-making!" and shared a poster that said, "100000 tickets already booked at PVR for the first weekend of release and counting".

Were you Lucky enough to grab your tickets to #Brahmastra? With over 1,00,000 tickets sold so far, the Astraverse is truly set to be an epic fantasy that breaks the barriers of film-making!



Advance bookings now open! https://t.co/SG8z3ojsYg pic.twitter.com/YcFjXmnWk4 — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) September 5, 2022

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy set in Astraverse based on ancient Indian astras. The entire Hindi film industry has high hopes for the film, especially after the huge losses incurred due to the box office failure of major movies such as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film boasts of a terrific cast including Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a guest appearance in the fantasy adventure epic, which was announced in 2014 and had been five years in the making.



READ | Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji reacts to people asking him to stop sharing film's clips, says 'actual movie is a...'

Before the upcoming release, Ayan has only helmed two films in his career and both of them starred Ranbir as the leading hero. He made his debut in 2009 with the coming-of-age romance drama Wake Up Sid in which Konkona Sen Sharma was paired opposite the Shamshera actor. After four years in 2013, he directed a coming-of-age romance drama again titled Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which saw Ranbir sharing screen space with his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone.