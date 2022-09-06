Brahmastra: Makers announce exclusive fan screening with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; show gets sold out within minutes

Brahmastra/File photo

The makers of Brahmastra started the 10-day countdown for the film's release by unveiling small clips from the fantasy adventure epic on its social media handles. And on Tuesday, September 6, with just three days left for the worldwide theatrical release on September 9, the makers announced a special fan screening with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the leading stars of the film, and the director Ayan Mukerji.

The special fan screening was first announced by Ayan earlier in the day in the video that Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram handle, in which she and her husband Ranbir, Mukerji, and some members of the crew were seen watching the film's 3D version for the first time. The filmmaker had said that the details for the screening would be shared soon.

And sometime later, the makers shared the information for the Brahmastra special screening in Mumbai on the film's social media handles and wrote "Watch the most-awaited film, Brahmāstra, with Ranbir, Alia & Ayan! Join the exclusive pre-release 3D screening on 8th September, 7:30 PM onwards, at PVR Icon, Goregaon. Book your tickets now!".

Within minutes the show was booked by the fans as the PVR website showed the tickets to be sold out. This shows the excitement that the film has generated before its release. The film is said to have already set the records for the biggest opening day collection for a Hindi movie released in 2022 as the trade pundits and industry experts are predicting the film to collect above Rs 20 crore on its opening day.







Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance. Ayan Mukerji's returns to direction after nine years after the critically acclaimed Wake Up Sid and the blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.