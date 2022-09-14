Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji opens up on criticism for dialogues in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's starrer

Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is breaking records at the box office. However, the film has met with a fair share of criticism as well. Many people and even critics have pointed out dialogues as unimpressive and a few even called them cringe-worthy.

Now, Ayan has reacted to the criticism for the dialogues and justified his side. While speaking to Indian Express, at first, Ayan asked to point out particular dialogue that the audience didn't like. Then he added that if it is throughout the film, "I thought this would give the film a soul. That the greatest energy comes from within you and the greatest form of energy is when you are in a state of love. It may have sounded better on paper than it came across to certain people."

Ayab further explained that even the song Kesariya was criticised for including 'love storiyan,' but it went on to become a chartbuster. "When Kesariya came out, for the first 48 hours all we heard was, ‘Oh God why did they do this with love storiyan.’ But the song continued to be a blockbuster, and nobody talks about it today. So point noted. But India has a diverse audience.”

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Shiva and Isha, has turned out to be a smash hit at the box office with movie-goers rushing to the theatres to see the visual spectacle created by the director Ayan Mukerji in the first part of the planned trilogy.

After becoming the first Bollywood film to lead the worldwide box chart with earnings of Rs 225 crore in the opening weekend, Brahmastra has now even crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in the net collections in India on its fifth day, as per the report in Bollywood Hungama.