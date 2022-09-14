Brahmastra: Mimicry artist Chandni imitates Alia Bhatt from Ranbir Kapoor starrer, video goes viral

Alia Bhatt- Chandni

While Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is making records at the box office, the actress' performance has led to several memes and jokes. Alia's character of Isha has inspired several memes, and content creator Chandni is going viral for her mimicry of Bhatt.

The social media influencer named Chandni Mimic has uploaded a reel on Alia's contribution to Brahmastra, and netizens are going gaga over her mimicry. In the reel, Chandni sounded exactly like Bhatt, and netizens are founding uncanny resemblance in her voice and expressions. Chandni even mouths Shiva multiple times, and the video is doing wonders on the internet

Watch the video

Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra was one of the most anticipated films, netizens waited seven long years for the movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The action thriller hit the theatres on September 9.

Amid the #BoycottBrahmastra trend, the film earned Rs 75 crore on day 1. However, there are people who had mixed feelings about the film. A certain section of the people felt that Alia Bhatt has little-to-no dialogue, and it was all just around the ‘Shiva,’ the character played by Ranbir Kapoor.

Netzines took to Twitter, Instagram, and other social media apps and trolled the actor. One of them wrote, “Alia’s most spoken dialogues in Brahmastra. ‘Kya hua Shiva, Shivaa, Shiva Kya hua, Shivaaaa, hua kya Shiva, Shivaaaaaa, Ye kya hora hai Shiva, Shivaaaaaaa, Shivaaaaaaa.” The second one said, “Ek dailouge reh gya " Shiva tumhara hath”

For the unversed, apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a guest appearance. The big-budget visual spectacle is running in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.