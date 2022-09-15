Search icon
Brahmastra box office collection day 6: Film records massive drop, mints Rs 10.50 crore on Wednesday

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has recorded a massive drop in its box office collections on its sixth day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Brahmastra/File photo

Starring the huge star cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was finally released in theaters on September 9 after nearly six years in its making. The film took a massive opening at the box office but has been recording a massive drop in its weekday collections.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared the box office figures for the Ayan Mukerji-directed fantasy adventure epic on his Twitter account on Wednesday, September 15. We can see that Brahmastra had recorded Rs 125 crore in its opening weekend in India and since then, the film has been seeing a downward trend in its numbers collecting Rs 16.40 crore on Monday, Rs 12.50 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 10.50 crore on Wednesday.

His tweet reads, "#Brahmastra All Lang NBOC Fri - ₹ 37.50 cr Sat - ₹ 42.50 cr Sun - ₹ 45 cr  Mon - ₹ 16.40 cr Tue - ₹ 12.50 cr Wed - ₹ 10.50 cr Total - ₹ 164.40 cr NETT Eying - ₹ 173 cr Week 1 Biz . #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt". The film has earned Rs 164.40 crore in the six days of its release and it is estimated that the film will close week one with total net collection of Rs 173 crore in India, including the original Hindi version and the dubbed versions in South Indian languages.

The film has been bankrolled by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. SS Rajamouli, who has directed blockbusters such as the Baahubali series and RRR, has presented the film in all the South Indian languages.

