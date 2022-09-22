Brahmastra: After Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji opens up on film's budget, says 'it was an investment...'

Brahmastra/File photo

Brahmastra: A lot is being speculated about the budget of Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. To ascertain whether the film is a hit or a flop, a trade expert or entertainment industry tracker must know what the budget and the landing cost of a film are before coming to the conclusion and declaring that a movie is a hit, a blockbuster or a flop. However, no one really ever knows what a film's budget is as the makers don't ever make an official announcement. So, the only thing one has to go by and rely upon are sources and reported figures.

In Brahmastra's case, the reported budget of the film is Rs 410 crore. In contrast, Kangana Ranaut in several of her Instagram Stories has mentioned that the film's budget is over Rs 650 crore, which if one has to go by, can be presumed to be the film's landing cost. So, how much exactly is Brahmastra: Part One -Shiva's budget? Well, no one can really say that with certainty, not even the director!

Amid the speculations about Brahmastra's budget, Ranbir Kapoor's recent statement on the film's budget made it even difficult to determine what the budget of Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is when he said, "These days we are reading a lot where people are discussing the budget of the film [Brahmastra]. People are saying this much is the budget and this much is the recovery. But Brahmastra is something unique. Its budget is not just for this one movie but for the whole of the trilogy." "The figures that are floating around are wrong," added Ranbir Kapoor.

Now, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the film's director Ayan Mukerji too voiced the same thoughts as Ranbir and told the portal, "Brahmastra is a big-budget movie. When we started to create Brahmastra, we were not creating just part 1. It was an investment that we were making in the trilogy and in parts 2 and 3. So, a lot of the cost that we invested in part 1 is also invested in setting up the foundation, the writing, building assets, and the concept work on Part 2 and Part 3. And then there was the idea which was always in my mind but which really came to life while making Brahmastra was the idea of Astra, Vanastra."

Ayan added while talking about Brahmastra's budget, "I have realized that we were with Brahmastra you know setting up the foundation of this trilogy of all these other astras. Therefore, we created the foundation of this universe of cinemas. So while we were working on Brahmastra 1, we were also suddenly working on other ideas for offshoots of Brahmastra. So I think the way we are looking at it there is much larger investment. We have also not sat down and exactly ascertained what we are going to attribute to Part 1 as the budget. And that's sort of it. We understand the investment and we are looking at it you know much larger way and not in such linear film one."

This certainly leaves one wondering how much profit has the film made and whether or not it can really be called a blockbuster hit!