Box Office Report Day 3 Early Estimates: Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' fails miserably, Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' excellent

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues its excellent run. The movie has already minted Rs. 60 crore over the weekend, according to a report on Box Office India. The Box Office collections of this film went up by 30% on Sunday. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak continues to remain poor with collections of Rs. 18 crore net.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, earned good numbers from Mumbai, CP Berar, Nizam, and Andhra. The movie, unlike Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak, is expected to work over the weekdays.

Chhapaak faced a bad weekend trend. The movie barely earned Rs. 7-7.50 crore on Sunday, in comparison to Tanhaji's Rs. 25-26 crore net collections on Sunday. In Mumbai alone, Tanhaji minted Rs. 27 crore over the weekend and the Delhi and UP collections were Rs. 9 crore. Clearly, Chhapaak will face a struggle in the long run as compared to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Meanwhile, both Tanhaji and Chhapaak are facing tough competition from two South Indian film releases, namely Rajinikanth's Darbar, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. All the three movies are working well not only in India but also in the USA.