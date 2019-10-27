Box Office Report Day 2: 'Housefull 4' maintains steady pace, 'Made in China', 'Saand Ki Aankh' show minimal growth
Here are the second-day collections of 'Housefull 4', 'Made in China' and 'Saand Ki Aankh'.
This Diwali three Bollywood films released namely Housefull 4, Made in China and Saand Ki Aankh. All the films received a mixed response from the critics and the fans. Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. Made in China has Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani while Saand Ki Aankh stars Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Jha and Viineet Kumar Singh.
As per reports in Box Office India, Housefull 4 witnessed a 5% drop in its second day and made about Rs Rs 18 crore approx. While Made in China showed minimal growth by making Rs 1.50 crore approx. On the other hand, Saand Ki Aankh made double than the opening day with Rs 1.25 crore approx.
Check it out in detail below:
Housefull 4
Friday - Rs 18.50 crore approx
Saturday - Rs 18 crore approx
TOTAL - Rs 36.50 crore approx
Made in China
Friday - Rs 1 crore approx
Saturday - Rs 1.50 crore approx
TOTAL - Rs 2.50 crore approx
Saand Ki Aankh
Friday - Rs 50 lakhs approx
Saturday - Rs 1.25 crore approx
TOTAL - Rs 1.75 crore approx
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about Housefull 4 stating, "#HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits were down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when #Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: 37.89 cr. #India biz. #HF4"
