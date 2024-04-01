Boney Kapoor breaks silence on Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: 'I was convinced he can never...'

In an interview for promoting his upcoming production Maidaan, Boney Kapoor opened up on his bond with Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Boney Kapoor is awaiting the release of his next production Maidaan, the biographical sports drama which is set in the golden period of Indian football from 1952 to 1962 and has Ajay Devgn portraying the late Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. In a recent interview for promoting his upcoming film, Boney opened up on his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

As per reports, Janhvi and Shikhar dated each other in high school, then broke up when she moved to Los Angeles to learn acting, and rekindled their relationship in 2023. The two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, but have been spotted together several times in the last year. Janhvi's dad Boney said that he was sure that Shikhar can never remain Janhvi's ex-boyfriend and will return to her life.

Speaking to Zoom, Boney Kapoor said, "I love him (Shikhar) and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he can never be an ex. He’ll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our set up."

Coming back to Maidaan, the Amit Sharma directorial will release in cinemas worldwide on the occasion of Eid on April 10. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Ali Abbas Zafar's action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

