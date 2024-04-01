Boney Kapoor breaks silence on Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: 'I was convinced he can never...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT-JEE topper, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skipped placement drive, he is now working as…

Oil companies reduce price of 19 kg commercial and 5 kg FTL cylinders

Mukesh Ambani earning big from IPL 2024 even with free live streaming on JioCinema, here’s how

Katchatheevu row: Tiny island takes centre stage ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Meet 22-year-old actress, who is more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol, owns private jet worth crores

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-JEE topper, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skipped placement drive, he is now working as…

Oil companies reduce price of 19 kg commercial and 5 kg FTL cylinders

Mukesh Ambani earning big from IPL 2024 even with free live streaming on JioCinema, here’s how

This Mughal ruler was an alcohol addict

10 health benefits of drinking lemon water every morning

8 low sodium breakfast options to control high blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet 22-year-old actress, who is more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol, owns private jet worth crores

Boney Kapoor breaks silence on Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: 'I was convinced he can never...'

Avinash Tiwary reacts to Madgaon Express' low box office performance despite good reviews: 'I do not understand...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Boney Kapoor breaks silence on Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: 'I was convinced he can never...'

In an interview for promoting his upcoming production Maidaan, Boney Kapoor opened up on his bond with Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 06:14 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Boney Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Boney Kapoor is awaiting the release of his next production Maidaan, the biographical sports drama which is set in the golden period of Indian football from 1952 to 1962 and has Ajay Devgn portraying the late Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. In a recent interview for promoting his upcoming film, Boney opened up on his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

As per reports, Janhvi and Shikhar dated each other in high school, then broke up when she moved to Los Angeles to learn acting, and rekindled their relationship in 2023. The two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, but have been spotted together several times in the last year. Janhvi's dad Boney said that he was sure that Shikhar can never remain Janhvi's ex-boyfriend and will return to her life.

Speaking to Zoom, Boney Kapoor said, "I love him (Shikhar) and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he can never be an ex. He’ll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our set up."

Coming back to Maidaan, the Amit Sharma directorial will release in cinemas worldwide on the occasion of Eid on April 10. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Ali Abbas Zafar's action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

READ | Meet actress, who became mother at 17, was replaced in films opposite Amitabh Bachchan, scolded Sunny Deol because...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Excise policy case: Another blow to AAP as ED summons this Delhi minister

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2024 Topper list: Shivankar Kumar tops Bihar Matric result

Randeep Hooda expresses disappointment over lack of support to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: ‘Main akela hi…’

Babar Azam replaces Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan’s white-ball captain ahead of T20 World Cup

‘Raat ko daaru peeke...’: Kunal Kamra says he won't apologise for 'abusing' Salman Khan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement